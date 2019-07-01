Unemployment in Bulgaria 4.5% in May 2019 – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment in Bulgaria in May 2019 was 4.5 per cent, unchanged from April and down from 5.3 per cent in May 2018, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on July 1.

While the percentages for April and May 2019 were the same, in April the figure represented about 152 000 people and in May about 150 000, according to Eurostat.

As has been the case in recent years, unemployment in Bulgaria in May 2019 was again below the EU average, which was 6.3 per cent.

The figure for the EU for May 2019 was down from 6.4 per cent in April and 6.9 per cent in May 2018, and was the lowest in the EU28 since the start of the EU monthly unemployment statistics series in January 2000, Eurostat said.

In Bulgaria, youth unemployment was 11.1 per cent in May 2019, up from 10.8 per cent in April but down from 13.8 per cent in May 2018.

(Photo: St Matox/freeimages.com)

