Traffic police to check foreign-registered vehicles transiting Bulgaria in July, August

Bulgarian traffic police are conducting a special operation to check foreign citizens’ vehicles transiting the country during July and August, the Interior Ministry said on July 1.

The ministry said that the operation was part of one by the European Network of Traffic Police, TISPOL.

The operation would check for compliance with speed limits, use of safety devices such as seat belt, children’s chairs, for drink-driving and driving after using illegal drugs, as well as unpaid traffic fines, the Interior Ministry said.

Traffic police issued a reminder to foreign drivers transiting the country to take regular breaks, warning that fatigue may cause road accidents.

Every summer, one of the features on Bulgaria’s motorways is a large number of cars transiting the country, en route between Turkey and Western European countries. Many of the vehicles, some of which travel in small convoys, have been seen obviously in excess of Bulgaria’s motorway speed limit of 140km/h.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency)

