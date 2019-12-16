Two dead in construction incident at Bulgaria nuclear waste site

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Two construction workers died and two others were injured at the site of Bulgaria’s future nuclear waste storage facility near Kozloduy, the state company tasked with managing the facility said in a statement on December 16.

It gave no further details as to the nature of the incident, but the company said that it has notified the labour inspectorate about the incident, which was looking into the incident’s causes.

The statement did say that the responsibility for the construction site and access to it resided entirely with the German-Bulgarian consortium carrying out the works.

Bulgaria signed the contract for the construction of the facility, to be used for long-term storage of low- and intermediate-level nuclear waste, in 2016, with construction starting a year later. The facility is set to begin operations in 2021.

(Bulgaria’s sole nuclear power plant at Kozloduy, on the Danube River. Photo: uvioc/flickr.com)

Comments

comments