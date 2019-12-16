Bulgaria annual CPI records 3% inflation in November

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded three per cent inflation in November, rising from 2.4 per cent in October, with prices growing by 0.5 per cent on a monthly basis, according to data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on December 16.

It was the ninth time that the monthly CPI figure showed inflation in the previous 12 months, with two months of deflation and one month of zero growth.

Food prices were 1.1 per cent higher compared to October and non-food prices increased by 0.2 per cent, while services prices were 0.3 per cent higher. Compared to November 2018, food prices were 5.9 per cent higher, with non-food prices rising by 0.3 per cent, while services prices rose by 2.6 per cent.

The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, rose by 0.3 per cent on a monthly basis, while the annual harmonised CPI inflation in November was 2.2 per cent, up from 1.6 per cent a month earlier.

Food and beverage prices were 5.8 per cent up, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing increased by 2.4 per cent and transportation costs were 0.9 per cent lower compared to a year earlier. The three categories account for about 48.3 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.

(Image: svilen001/sxc.hu)

