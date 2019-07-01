Midway through 2019, Bulgaria’s road death toll is 253

Share this: Facebook

The number of road deaths in Bulgaria in 2019 reached 253 by June 30, according to Interior Ministry statistics.

In the first half of 2019, there were 2891 road accidents in Bulgaria, leaving 3636 people injured.

In June 2019 alone, there were 620 accidents, with 71 people dead and 771 injured. Bulgarian authorities ordered police operations to respond to the road death toll, given that it was significantly higher than the 49 dead on Bulgaria’s roads in June 2018.

Overall, the road death toll in Bulgaria in the first six months of 2019 is six higher than in the first six months of 2018, according to the Interior Ministry.

Bulgaria has the second-worst road death rate in the European Union, according to EU figures.

Bulgaria’s road accident fatality rate has generally declined since 1991, when it was 129 per a million. But the decline has not been at the same rate as the EU average.

