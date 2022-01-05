Bulgarian restaurant bodies slam MPs over green certificates

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Bulgarian Association of Restaurants and the Association of Restaurants in Bulgaria have slammed MPs after Parliament again postponed a decision whether to require a green certificate or rapid antigen test for admission to the National Assembly building.

The proposal was tabled by the Democratic Bulgaria coalition, but removed from the order paper on January 5 after Parliament’s presiding officers decided it should first go through a committee stage.

Similarly, at its last sittings at the end of 2021, MPs deferred a decision on the proposal.

In a joint statement on January 5, the two restaurant associations said that while Parliament had postponed its decision, many business sectors in Bulgaria “which are far less risky than Parliament and the state administration” are subject to the green certificate system of admission.

“Why? To imitate measures, to pretend that we are doing something, and at the same time the people we have chosen to decide our destiny mock us and ruin our livelihood,” the associations said.

“On top of all that, with the possible introduction of a ‘green certificate’ in the National Assembly, we are all, as taxpayers, to pay for the tests of unvaccinated highly-paid MPs and officials.”

The restaurant bodies said that what it called “severe discrimination” on the subject must stop.

“The rules cannot apply to some, but can be demonstratively ignored by those who impose them,” the statement said.

“We all see that the Covid crisis is deepening not only in our country, but all over the world. It is time to take responsibility and rethink the scope of the ‘green certificate’ so that it either covers the whole of public life or falls away as a requirement,” the associations said.

(Photo: Lance Nelson of banskoblog.com)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please click on the orange button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!