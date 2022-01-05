Bulgaria increases aid for tour operators hit by Covid crisis

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Cabinet agreed on January 5 to increase the ceiling for aid for tour operators who have to refund customers for trips cancelled because of the Covid-19 crisis to 2.3 million euro, the Tourism Ministry said.

The previous ceiling was 1.8 million euro, the statement said.

The change was made by amending two decrees from 2021 on conditions and procedures for compensation for tour operators in connection with trips cancelled between March 1 and December 31 2020.

Another change is that tour guides and mountain guides also will be able to apply for compensation, the ministry said.

The state aid is subject to approval by the European Commission, which is being notified.

In a separate statement, the Tourism Ministry said that it had signed a memorandum of co-operation with the Bulgarian Development Bank on direct financing for micro, small and medium-sized companies in the hotel and restaurant industry directly affected by the pandemic.

The programme has a volume of 60 million leva (about 30.6 million euro) for liquidity aid.

“This new program is of direct benefit to about 25 000 micro, small and medium-sized companies in the sector, with grace periods of 18 months for hoteliers and 12 for restaurateurs. And the projected interest rates will be 2.82 per cent, in accordance with the profiles of borrowers,” the statement said.

(Photo: Lance Nelson of banskoblog.com)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please click on the orange button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!