European Commission to support development of 13 Bulgarian research centres

European Commission has allocated an additional 250 000 euro and its experts will provide support and guidance to 13 Bulgarian research and innovation centres, the Commission said on September 26.

The experts from the Joint Research Centre will assist the Bulgarian research and innovation centres to “bring their innovative ideas to the market, facilitate the transfer and dissemination of knowledge and strengthen both their ties with businesses and their participation in European and international co-operation projects,” the statement said.

The support project will run until June 2020 and, as part of it, the Commission experts will help the 13 centres improve their legal, managerial and operational frameworks, deal with state aid issues and identify financing opportunities including through EU funds.

“The development of these 13 EU-funded centres and the support provided by the Commission will improve the performance of Bulgaria’s innovation system. This will help local researchers turn their work into projects with high value added, for the economy and for the people, and offers them the potential to promote their innovative approach at a global scale,” regional policy commissioner Johannes Hahn said.

The 13 centres include four “centres of excellence”, or fundamental research institutions, and nine “centres of competence”, focused on applied research activities with potential for industrial uptake.

They will focus on sectors such as mechatronics, digital technologies, creative and gaming industries and biotechnology and other areas in line with the priorities of Bulgaria’s smart specialisation strategy, its industrial and innovation strategy based on local competitive strengths.

The Commission has previously helped improve the operational capacity of the Sofia Tech Park, also co-financed by the EU budget, through the Joint Research Centre.

(European Commission headquarters Berlaymont building. Photo: JLogan)

