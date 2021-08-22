Bulgaria’s capital Sofia starts new campaign to encourage vaccination against Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

Against a background of Bulgaria’s continuing poor performance in the rate of vaccinations against Covid-19, while the numbers of infections worsen daily, capital city Sofia has launched a new campaign to encourage people to get the jab.

Bulgaria ranks bottom in the European Union in the percentage of people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, while weekly reports by the National Centre for Infectious Diseases have shown a deteriorating situation in terms of morbidity rates.

Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandukova said that the campaign to promote vaccinations aims to provide information to residents of the city through a brochure prepared by experts.

The brochure also contains information about the municipality’s vaccination points.

“The most important thing is to vaccinate more people,” Fandukova said, pointing out that vaccination points were continuing at weekends, while companies could request visits on-site from vaccination teams, and vaccination points were open at municipal diagnostic-consulting centres on weekdays.

Fandukova said that the brochures were to be distributed at places including points where people pay municipal fees and taxes, Centre for Urban Mobility stations, metro underground railway stations, among others.

A statement by Sofia municipality said that it was stepping up inspections for compliance in public transport with measures against the spread of Covid-19.

