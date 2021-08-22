Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 128 deaths, close to 8000 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 128 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 467, according to figures in the August 22 report by the national information system.

This is the highest Covid-19 death toll in a week in 2021 in Bulgaria since the week ending June 6, when the total was 156.

The deaths include eight registered on August 21.

The number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria rose by 7949 in the past week, to a total to date of 440 911.

There are 20 848 active cases, an increase of 6203 in the past week.

A total of 2410 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, an increase of 920 in the past week, with 197 in intensive care, an increase of 66.

Eighty-two medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 13 634.

The report said that so far, 2 216 558 doses of vaccines against new coronavirus have been administered in Bulgaria, including 63 920 in the past week, of which 3710 were administered on Saturday.

A total of 1 111 648 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 39 809 in the past week, including 2249 on Saturday, according to the national information system report.

Of 15 164 tests done on August 21, a total of 845 – about 5.57 per cent – proved positive, the report said.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

