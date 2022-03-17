Bulgaria scraps green certificates entirely, and Covid-19 tests in schools

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



From March 21, the requirement for a green certificate is scrapped “for all activities and events” within Bulgaria is scrapped, according to an order signed on March 17 by Health Minister Assena Serbezova.

Previously, the green certificate requirement for customers of restaurants and other public places was scrapped as of March 10, though staff were still required to have them.

From the same date, in-person education at universities proceeds in accordance with a rules including that there may be no more than 50 per cent occupancy of lecture halls.

The requirement for regular ventilation, disinfection of premises and wearing of face masks by students and teachers remains in place.

Serbezova’s order abolishes Covid-19 testing in schools as of March 29.



Currently, the epidemic declaration in Bulgaria is in effect until the end of March. The Cabinet is to decide whether or not to extend it.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!