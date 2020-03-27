Sofia Opera and Ballet to stream three of its most recent performances

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Sofia Opera and Ballet is to stream online three of its most recent performances, from March 27 to 29.

Like all theatre and opera houses in Bulgaria, Sofia Opera and Ballet is closed by government order as a measure against the spread of Covid-19, but like many, is offering performances online.

On March 27 at 5pm, it will stream a recording of its January 2020 performance of Ludwig Minkus’s ballet La Bayadère, starring Kimin Kim (premier soloist at the Mariinsky Theatre), Marta Petkova, Venera Hristova, Rosen Kanev, Rumen Bonev and Nikola Arnaudov.

La Bayadère, one of the most exciting masterpieces of the famous Petipa, is inspired by the drama of the ancient Indian poet Kalidasa and Goethe’s ballad “La Bayadère”. Tragedy and lyricism, the pursuit of happiness, love and freedom are intertwined in this fairytale work that takes place in ancient India.



The plot follows the passionate and all-consuming love of the temple dancer (bayadère) Nikia for the brave warrior Solor. Faithfulness, betrayal, sincerity and insidiousness are at the heart of this thrilling ballet performance that reigns over time as apotheosis of ardent love.



On March 28 at 5pm, a recording of the 2019 performance of Verdi’s Il trovatore, starring Ventseslav Anastasov, Radostina Nikolaeva, Svetozar Rangelov, Ivanka Ninova and Daniel Damyanov will be shown.

On March 29 at 4pm, Sofia Opera and Ballet will stream a recording its memorable production of Verdi’s Nabucco, from the staging that used Sofia’s Alexander Nevsky cathedral as the backdrop to its set.

The production starred Vladimir Stoyanov, Roberto Scandiuzzi, Susanna Branchini, Daniel Damyanov, Shay Bloch, Kakhaber Shavidze and Silvana Pravcheva.

To watch the productions, visit the website of Sofia Opera and Ballet or its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, National Theatre Live has announced that every Thursday from 7pm UK time, you will be able to watch some of the best British theatre from the comfort of your living room, via YouTube for free for one week.

It all kicks off with James Corden in the hilarious #OneManTwoGuvnors on April 2 at 7pm UK time.

