Bulgaria’s Interior Minister: 24 000 quarantined, 200 charged for violating emergency measures

About 24 000 people are in quarantine in Bulgaria and more than 200 proceedings have been initiated for violating the State of Emergency measures against the spread of Covid-19, Interior Minister Mladen Marinov told a briefing on March 27.

Marinov said that at the checkpoints to control enforcement on intercity travel, priority was given to the passage of medical professionals and vehicles of essential services including electricity and water utilities.

He issued a reminder that putting false information in the declarations required for intercity travel would result in prosecution.

At the same briefing, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov thanked the Bulgarian media for its daily coverage of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Borissov said that if EU countries had available fabric, Bulgarian companies could produce and export protective clothing to them. He said that Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz had telephoned him on Friday morning for assistance with getting protective clothing for that country because supplies were running out.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister was speaking the day after participating in a video conference of heads of EU governments, which agreed on a joint statement on the Covid-19 situation.

On March 27, Health Minister Kiril Ananiev issued an order listing the medical establishments and the structures in them that must carry out treatment and monitoring of patients with Covid-19.

The order specifies which hospitals provide treatment and follow-up to patients with uncomplicated Covid-19 and which hospitals serve patients with Covid-19 in a condition requiring intensive care.





