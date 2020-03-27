Bulgaria in 3M euro deal to buy masks, respirators from China

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Cabinet agreed on March 27 to buy more than 1.1 million protective masks and 50 respirators from China, the government information service said.

Meeting via video conference, the Cabinet approved a contract with the China National Foreign Trade Pharmaceutical Corporation.

The price of the masks is more than 1.4 million euro and for the respirators, 1.5 million euro.

Funding under the European Union’s Regions in Growth Operational Programme will be used for the purchase by the Ministry of Health.

The personal protective equipment will be provided to employees of Bulgaria’s regional health inspectorates in the country, the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Defence, the Customs Agency, as well as employees of other institutions working at border crossings.

The respirators will be provided to health care facilities that provide treatment for patients with Covid-19, the government statement said.



The Ministry of Health expects that the contract will be signed soon, the statement said.

(Photo: government.bg)

