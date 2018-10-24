Bulgaria has the lowest confidence in safety of vaccines in EU – report

Share this: Facebook

Among European Union countries, Bulgarians are least likely to agree that vaccines are sae, with only 66.3 per cent agreeing that they are, according to a report released by the European Commission.

The report says that across the EU, vaccine delays and refusals are contributing to declining immunisation rates in a number of countries and are leading to increases in disease outbreaks.

Recent measles outbreaks – the highest in the EU for seven years – illustrate the immediate impact of declining coverage on disease outbreaks, according to the report.

(Photo: Brian Hoskins/sxc.hu)

