Bulgaria has the lowest confidence in safety of vaccines in EU – report

Written by on October 24, 2018
syringe and needle in medicine bottle

Among European Union countries, Bulgarians are least likely to agree that vaccines are sae, with only 66.3 per cent agreeing that they are, according to a report released by the European Commission.

The report says that across the EU, vaccine delays and refusals are contributing to declining immunisation rates in a number of countries and are leading to increases in disease outbreaks.

Recent measles outbreaks – the highest in the EU for seven years – illustrate the immediate impact of declining coverage on disease outbreaks, according to the report.

(Photo: Brian Hoskins/sxc.hu)

