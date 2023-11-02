Bulgaria: Schedule for ‘BG-ALERT’ tests announced

After an unscheduled and unannounced “BG-ALERT” warning system test caused sharp reactions in Bulgaria on the night of November 1, the schedule for tests has been announced.

The November 1 signal, sent to subscribers of one of Bulgaria’s three mobile phone operators, has been blamed on “human error”.

The purpose of the scheduled tests, on various dates from November 7 to 29, is to check the functioning of the system, intended to warn the public about emergencies and disasters.

The schedule is, by district:

November 7: Gabrovo.

November 14: Vidin, Vratsa, Lovech, Montana and Pleven.

November 15: Veliko Turnovo, Razgrad, Rousse and Silistra.

November 16: Varna, Dobrich, Turgovishte and Shoumen.



November 21: Bourgas, Sliven, Stara Zagora and Yambol.

November 22: Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia city and Sofia district.



November 23: Kurdzhali, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan and Haskovo;



November 29: All districts in Bulgaria.

The messages will be sent, in Bulgarian and English, from noon until 12.30pm. The message will be accompanied by a sound and vibration, even if the phone is put on silent mode.

The Interior Ministry said that the November 1 transmission was the result of human error and had not been coordinated with it. The message included the words “from the President” but the President’s office said that it had nothing to do with it.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!