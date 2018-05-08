Row in Bulgaria’s ‘United Patriots’ over meetings with leader of opposition socialists

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The latest ructions in Bulgarian government minority partner the United Patriots – a grouping of ultra-nationalist and far-right parties – have erupted, this time over agreement by two of the three co-leaders to hold meetings with the leader of the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party.

Plans for Krassimir Karakachanov, United Patriots co-leader and a deputy prime minister, and Valeri Simeonov, also a co-leader and deputy prime minister, to hold talks with BSP leader Kornelia Ninova prompted the “Patriots” parliamentary leader, Volen Siderov, to cancel a group meeting scheduled for May 10.

The BSP said on the morning of May 8 that the talks between Karakachanov and Ninova, scheduled for the early afternoon, were being held at Karakachanov’s request.

It is understood that Karakachanov is seeking support for his bill amending the law on religious denominations, which he has tabled as a rival to a bill on the same subject by coalition government majority partner, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s centre-right GERB party.

To read the full story, click here.

Comments

comments