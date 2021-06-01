Bulgarian railways offering steam train excursion on June 6

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian state railways BDZ is offering an excursion on a steam train on June 6 on the narrow-gauge line between Septemvri and Velingrad.

The train will depart from Septemvri railway station at 10.55am and arrive in Velingrad at 1.35pm.

It will depart from Velingrad at 4.10pm and arrive in Septemvri at 5.50pm.

The train will consist of five coaches – four standard passenger coaches and a bistro coach.

During the trip, the folklore singers of the Magic Voices of Bulgaria will perform, BDZ said.

A return ticket costs 38.60 leva per passenger, with a reserved seat.

Children up to the age of seven will travel for free without using a separate seat, and when buying tickets a document proving their age is required. BDZ issued a remdinder that children under the age of 10 must travel accompanied by an adult.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://bileti.bdz.bg/ and from ticket offices at all railway stations in the country.

(Photo: BDZ)

