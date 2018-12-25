Bulgaria’s road agency restricts movement of lorries on motorways, major roads on December 26

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency has announced a ban on vehicles of more than 12 tons from motorways and a number of the country’s busiest roads on December 26 from 2pm to 8pm.

The goal is to improve safety and ease traffic movement at the end of the five-day Christmas holiday, the agency said.

The Road Infrastructure Agency repeated its call for motorists to embark on journeys only after ensuring that their vehicles were prepared for winter conditions, to drive carefully and at an appropriate speed, not to overtake where it is unsafe to do so, and to comply with the instructions of Traffic Police.

The agency also urged motorists not to use motorway emergency lanes to pass other traffic. Earlier in 2018, Parliament amended the Road Traffic Act to outlaw this practice, although it continue to be a common sight.

“Risky and emotional driving does not guarantee a quicker and shorter journey, but threatens the lives and health of everyone else who complies with the rules,” the agency said.

The ban on vehicles of more than 12 tons on December 26 applies on all motorways, the Rebarkovo-Botevgrad road, the stretch from Blagoevgrad to the Kulata border checkpoint, the Koritna junction – Veliko Turnovo – Shoumen road, the stretch from Kalotina border checkpoint to Sofia, the Varna – Bourgas road, the Sofia Ring Road, and the Bourgas – Tsarevo road.

The agency said that the ban does not apply to vehicles carrying perishable food, temperature, livestock and dangerous goods loads.

To making getting into Sofia easier, there will be two lanes for entry into the city via Vladaya on the E-79 route, the agency said.

(Photo: pexels.com)

