Concerts in Bulgaria in 2019: From Odell to Hills of Rock to Sting and Sarah Brightman

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Major concerts announced for Bulgaria in 2019 so far include Britain’s Tom Odell, Lenny Kravitz, Steve Hackett, Sting, Tom Jones, Michael Bublé, Eros Ramazzotti and Sarah Brightman.

Beyond that, as 2019 sees Bulgaria’s second city Plovdiv holding the European Capital of Culture title, Hills of Rock will host several big names during the June 28 to 30 festival.

February 15 at 8pm, National Palace of Culture Hall 1, Sofia:

UK singer-songwriter Tom Odell gives his first performance in Bulgaria. The English indie-pop star’s first EP, 2012’s Songs from Another Love, won him a Brit award. His debut studio album, Long Way Down (2013) has sold more than a million copes. The year 2016 brought Wrong Crowd and October 2018, Jubilee Road.

May 4 at 8pm, Arena Armeec, Sofia:

Lenny Kravitz, a songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist whose following in Bulgaria is as strong as it is around the world. A four-time Grammy award winner, Kravitz has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.

May 31 at 8pm, National Palace of Culture Hall 1, Sofia:

Steve Hackett, formerly lead guitarist with Genesis, at the time that the band produced acclaimed albums such as Selling England by the Pound. Composer and electric guitarist Hackett, who has played with numerous top artists and has had a successful solo career, is influenced by many genres, including jazz, world music and blues.

June 1, Arena Armeec:

The European tour Sting: My Songs comes to Sofia. Organisers describe the concert as “a rollicking, dynamic show focusing on the most beloved songs written by Sting and spanning the 16-time Grammy Award winner’s prolific career with The Police and as a solo artist”. Fans can expect to hear “Englishman In New York,” “Fields Of Gold,” “Shape Of My Heart,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Message In A Bottle” and many more, with Sting accompanied by an electric, rock ensemble.

June 24 at 8pm, Ancient Theatre, Plovdiv:

Tom Jones, a global star for five decades, is unstoppable – thankfully. Along with sustaining his popularity as a live performer and recording artist, he has garnered—at the age of 77—the best reviews of his career for his most recent albums Long Lost Suitcase, Spirit In The Room and Praise & Blame. Although he is well known for hits including It’s Not Unusual, Kiss, Delilah, What’s New Pussycat, I’ll Never Fall In Love Again and If I Only Knew, he is first and foremost an artist with a true rhythm and blues soul.

June 28 to 30, Plovdiv

Garbage, Disturbed, Whitesnake and many more are the drawcards for the highly popular Hills of Rock festival in Plovdiv. The names just keep on coming for one of the premiere contemporary music events of the year in Bulgaria. For details about the 2019 event, visit their website.

September 14 at 8pm, Arena Armeec, Sofia:

Canadian singer, songwriter, actor and producer Michael Bublé, four-time Grammy Award winner and who has sold more than 60 million records, will be in the Bulgarian capital city.

October 3 at 8pm, Arena Armeec, Sofia:

Superstar Eros Ramazzotti, one of Italy’s most successful musicians of modern times, has released 14 studio albums, an EP, three compilations, three live albums and 37 singles, selling more than 60 million copies in his career of more than 30 years.

October 20, National Palace of Culture, Sofia:

The world’s most successful and best-selling soprano Sarah Brightman brings her HYMN: Sarah Brightman to the Bulgarian capital. Organisers say that, of the tour, Brightman says fans should “expect the unexpected!”

Details of ticket prices and where to buy them may be found on the website of Sofia Music Enterprises.

Comments

comments