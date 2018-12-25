‘Bulgarian Christmas’ charity campaign has raised 33M leva for ill children since 2003

Written by on December 25, 2018 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on ‘Bulgarian Christmas’ charity campaign has raised 33M leva for ill children since 2003

The Bulgarian Christmas charity campaign, run under the auspices of the head of state, has raised about 33 million leva (about 16.87 million euro) since its inception in 2003, reports on December 25 2018 said.

The campaign was initiated when Georgi Purvanov was Bulgaria’s President, and has continued under his successors Rossen Plevneliev and Roumen Radev.

The Bulgarian Christmas campaign raises funds to treat seriously ill Bulgarian children. According to official information, the funds raised have helped to give medical treatment to 4388 Bulgarian children.

The funds also have been used for donations to 281 medical facilities in Bulgaria.

To donate to the fund, subscribers to Bulgaria’s three mobile phone networks may send a text message to the number 1117. Each donation via SMS amounts to one lev.

(Photo:  Iwan Beijes)

Comments

comments

About the Author

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. Please click to support our advertisers!