Covid-19 in Bulgaria, April 27: From figures to fibs

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has risen by 63 in the past 24 hours to a total of 1363, counting those who have died and those who have recovered, according to an update on the evening of April 27 from the national operational headquarters.

The death toll has risen by two in the past 24 hours to 58, after two people in their 70s who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in hospital in Vidin.

There are 301 people in hospital, while since the evening update on April 26, the number of people in intensive care has decreased from 41 to 39.

On April 27, it was announced that labour inspectorate officials in Sofia had established that about a third of those who had arrived in the Bulgarian capital city on Saturday, formally declaring that they were coming for work reasons, had not told the truth.

The checks were conducted the same day, Saturday, of intercity travel declarations of 350 people. A hundred who said that they were travelling for work reasons did not have labour contracts. Forty-five people who were checked at the checkpoint were turned back because their claimed reasons for the trip were found to be invalid.

There were declarations that cited workplaces that turned out to be non-existent. In the case of 21 people, those that they said were their employers said that they had never heard of them.

A 49-year-old woman in Bulgaria’s Black Sea city of Varna could face up to five years in prison for putting up flyers falsely claiming that coronavirus was a “complete fraud”. The flyers urged the public not to comply with the measures against Covid-19, and also made other false allegations.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated against the woman in connection with the flyers, which were distributed in Varna this past Friday morning.

The District Prosecutor’s Office in the town of Razgrad is prosecuting a 20-year-old woman for breaking mandatory 14-day quarantine after returning from the United Kingdom on April 2.

Four days later, she left her home to visit a friend, go to a fuel station and use an ATM. During her illicit excursion, she wore neither a protective mask nor gloves, a statement by the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Charged under the Criminal Code, if found guilty, the woman could face up to five years in prison and a fine from 10 000 to 50 000 leva (about 5000 to 25 000 euro).

General Mutafchiyski, head of the National Operational Task Force, participated on April 27 in a virtual discussion with American and Bulgarian staff regarding Covid-19. “We greatly appreciate General Mutafchiyski and the Task Force for their impressive work in controlling the Covid-19 outbreak in Bulgaria,” the US embassy said.

