Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Number of active cases fell in past 24 hours

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria is 1107, down from 1141 twenty-four hours earlier, according to figures released by the operational headquarters on April 28.

The total number of confirmed cases – counting in those who have died and those who have recovered – has risen from 1348 to 1387, an increase of 35.

In the past 24 hours, there have been two more deaths, bringing the total to 58.

The number of people in hospital is 301, unchanged in the past 24 hours, while the number in intensive care has gone down by two to 39.

The number of people who have recovered has risen from 206 to 222.

Of the 39 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, 11 are in Sofia, 11 in Vidin, four in Kyustendil, two each in Sliven and Pazardzhik, and one each in Yambol, Blagoevgrad, Gabrovo, Pleven and Haskovo.

The largest number of confirmed cases has been in Sofia, 691.

A total of 150 medical personnel have tested positive.

In the past 24 hours, 1128 samples were tested for coronavirus infection. A total of 5312 tests were carried out last week, operational HQ chief Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski said.

