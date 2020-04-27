Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Varna and Bourgas partially re-open sea gardens, public parks By The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s Black Sea cities of Varna and Bourgas announced on April 27 details of the re-opening of sea gardens and public parks in line with Health Minister Kiril Ananiev’s order allowing certain categories of people to visit public parks and gardens.

Ananiev issued an order that as of April 27, urban parks and gardens may be visited by children up to 12 years old, accompanied by a parent or parents or family member, but no more than two adults, between 9.30am and 6.30pm daily.

People may walk their dogs in public parks and gardens up to 9.30am and after 6.30pm. Each owner must walk his or her dog without being accompanied by anyone else.

Varna mayor Ivan Portnih said the Sea Garden and the Vladislav Varnenchik, Vuzrazhdane, Asparouhovo and Mladost parks were being opened in line with Ananiev’s order. Visits to Asparouh ov and Central beachs also will be allowed.

All small parks and playgrounds in Varna’s residential areas remain closed.

In Bourgas, at the most-visited parks in the city – the Sea Garden, Izgrev, Slaveikov, Borissova Gradina and Meden Rudnik – arrows have been painted at the entrances and exits, indicating permissible routes.

Photo: Bourgas municipality.

“The arrows are not painted with the most durable paint, because we all hope that this situation is temporary,” the municipality said. If the arrows wore off, they would be repainted, it said.

Bourgas issued a reminder that the rules require physical spacing, wearing of protective masks, ban sitting on benches or the grass, ban the use of sports, playgrounds and other exercise facilities, ban the use of alcohol and require that any exercise is done on an individual basis.

Dog owners may walk their pets only before 9.30am and after 6.30pm daily.

In parts of parks that are wide enough to allow it, “two-way traffic” of people is allowed, and where this is so, it is indicated, Bourgas municipality said.

(Archive photo of the pier on Bourgas beach, as seen from the Sea Garden: Vadim Zhivotovsky)

