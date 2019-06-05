Bulgarian PM Borissov: Tax policy will not change

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has pledged that his country’s tax policy will not change, while hitting out at proposed changes that he derided as populist.

Speaking at a business association event, Borissov criticised a proposal by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, the fourth-largest group in the National Assembly, to lower VAT rates on bread, medicines and books.

“And why not milk too, and meat?” Borissov said. “Populism has got to the point that everyone is running, even a liberal right-wing party like the MRF, to talk about free stuff all the time. There are no free things in life. Free for one means higher taxes for those who work,” he said.

“Who will get the bill? The competition among political parties to do something for free will lead to a severe upheaval. We are keeping these taxes and we will keep them to the end. We will not touch taxes,” Borissov said.

