Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 21 deaths, 1000 new cases

The deaths of 21 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 38 328, according to figures posted on May 1 on the unified information portal.

This is the highest Covid-19 death toll in a week in Bulgaria in 2023 since the 24 deaths reported in the week preceding January 23.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll in 2023 continues to exceed the country’s road death toll. A total of 220 deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported so far this year, while in the same period, 135 people have died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads, according to figures posted on May 1 by the Interior Ministry. In the past week, the death toll on Bulgaria’s roads was five, according to the ministry’s daily report.

A total of 1000 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 304 350.

In the past week, the number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria decreased by 100, from 3058 to 2958.

As of the May 1 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 31.38 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 31.04 a week ago.

There are 372 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, five more than a week ago.

There are 42 in intensive care, three more than the figure in the April 24 report.

Eleven medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 455.

A total of 4 612 201 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 303 in the past week.

The report said that 2 077 393 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 303 in the past week.

A total of 945 305 people in Bulgaria have received a booster dose of vaccine against Covid-19, including 158 in the past week.

The May 1 report said that 72 735 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 158 in the past week.

