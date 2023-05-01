Bulgarian law enforcement probe alleged attempted hit on Prosecutor-General

Bulgarian law enforcement was investigating the roadside detonation of an explosive device allegedly aimed at the car of Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev, deputy prosecutor-general Borislav Sarafov said on May 1.

Sarafov said that the detonation occurred shortly before noon on a road between capital city Sofia and the town of Samokov as Geshev’s car decelerated on a road turn, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

He said that the detonation was “directed towards the road” and “was meant to kill, it was not meant to frighten.” He said that the investigators were treating the incident as an act of terrorism.

Sarafov said that the incident was “obviously professionally prepared and well executed assassination attempt and only chance saved the Prosecutor-General and his family.”

Earlier, the Interior Ministry’s chief secretary Petar Todorov said that there were no injuries in the incident. He said that a number of law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation, which was overseen by the prosecutor’s office.

Todorov said that caretaker Prime Minister Gulub Donev would meet Interior Minister Ivan Dermendzhiev and representatives of law enforcement on May 2 to discuss the incident.

(Ivan Geshev photo: prb.bg)

