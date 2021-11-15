Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 88 deaths, 828 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The deaths of 88 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 26 279, according to the November 15 report by the unified information portal.

Of those who died in the past day, 97.73 per cent had not been vaccinated.

Of 14 204 tests done in the past day, 828 – about 5.82 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 655 647 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 113 227 are active. The number of active cases is 613 fewer than the figure in the November 14 report.

The report said that in the past day, 1353 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 516 141.

There are 8228 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 293 newly-admitted. There are 752 in intensive care, seven more than the figure in the November 14 report.

Twenty-three medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 16 726.

So far, 3 070 018 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 4874 in the past day.

A total of 1 623 014 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 2969 in the past day, while 41 534 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 623 in the past day.

(Photo: Plovdiv municipality)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!