Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 52 deaths, 1629 new cases

Fifty-two people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 19 387, according to the September 10 report by the unified information portal.

Of 24 399 tests done in the past day, 1629 – about 6.67 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 468 300 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 36 577 are active, an increase of 309 in the number of active cases in the past day.

The report said that 1268 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 412 336.

There are 4500 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 81 in the past day, with 378 in intensive care, an increase of 15.

Twenty-seven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 14 028.

The report said that 11 918 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past day, bringing the total to 2 391 930.

A total of 1 225 164 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 7787 in the past day, the report said.

