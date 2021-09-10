Eurobarometer: 23% of Bulgarians do not see vaccination against Covid-19 as civic duty

Share this: Facebook

Asked if they agreed that everyone should be vaccinated against Covid-19 because it is a civic duty, 23 per cent of Bulgarians polled said that they totally disagreed and 19 per cent that they tended to disagree, according to the findings of a poll done for Eurobarometer in August.

The results of the poll, done between August 17 and 28 as part of an EU-wide exercise, come against a background of Bulgaria having the lowest rate of vaccination against Covid-19 in the 27-member bloc. This low rate of vaccination is accompanied by a high Covid-19 mortality rate in Bulgaria.

Just 17 per cent of Bulgarians polled said that they totally agreed with the necessity to get the jab against Covid-19, while 33 per cent said that they tended to agree.

This contrasts with the averages for the EU – 40 per cent said that they totally agreed, 27 per cent tended to agree, 12 per cent tended to disagree and 17 per cent said that they totally disagreed. That last-mentioned figure is half the figure for Bulgaria.

Asked about the government’s handling of the Covid-19 vaccination strategy, seven per cent of Bulgarians polled said that they were very satisfied while 34 per cent said that they were “rather satisfied,” Eurobarometer said.

Fourteen per cent of Bulgarians said that they were not at all satisfied, while 39 per cent said that they were “rather not satisfied,” the Eurobarometer poll found. The remainder answered “don’t know”.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Health Ministry)

