Bulgarian railways organising steam train trip on June 22

Bulgarian state railways BDZ is organising an special steam engine-drawn train trip from Sofia to Vakarel and back on June 22, on the occasion of the village’s holiday and the Presveta 2025 national fair, BDZ said on its website.

The train will consist of four salon-type passenger carriages and a retro carriage from the Tsar Boris III Korona Express.

Steam engine 01.23, manufactured in Switzerland in 1935, will be pulling the train.

The train will depart from Sofia Central Railway Station at 9.05am, arriving in Vakarel (about 45km from Bulgaria’s capital city) at 10.10am. The return journey begins at 4.40pm, arriving in Sofia at 5.43pm.

BDZ said that the trip is being carried out in co-operation with the municipality of Vakarel, which has prepared a rich festive programme for visitors.

During the train’s stay in Vakarel, visitors will be able to see dozens of tents presenting authentic Bulgarian crafts, enjoy delicious food prepared on site, watch various reenactments of the past and the rich musical program with folk dances, children’s dance groups from different parts of Bulgaria and a Guards brass band, BDZ said.

The price of a round-trip ticket from Sofia to Vakarel and back is 40 leva for adults and 20 leva for children up to 10 years of age, with a reserved seat included.

Tickets can be purchased from ticket offices and railway offices at all stations in the country, as well as online through the BDZ reservation system at https://bileti.bdz.bg/. Quantities are limited, BDZ said.

(Photo: BDZ)