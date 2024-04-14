MFA: Bulgaria deeply concerned by Iran’s unacceptable attack on Israel

Bulgaria is deeply concerned by the unacceptable Iranian attack on Israel, the Foreign Ministry said on April 14 in a message on X (twitter.com).

Iran launched the attack, involving drones and missiles, on the night of April 13, the first time it has targeted Israel directly from its own soil, as the BBC reports.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said: “This is an unprecedented escalation that creates a grave threat to the regional security”.

It said that the Bulgarian government was thoroughly monitoring the development of the situation and was ready to take the necessary actions to protect and guarantee the security of Bulgarian citizens in the region.

“Lasting and sustainable peace in the Middle East could be achieved only with full respect for the founding principles of the Charter of the UN and all relevant international treaties and conventions,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“Bulgaria calls for maximum restraint and de-escalation,” it said.

A statement by the Bulgarian government information service on April 14 said that caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev had been told at a meeting on Sunday morning that there was no immediate threat to Bulgaria’s national security.

Glavchev convened a working meeting with caretaker ministers of defence Atanas Zapryanov and of transport Georgi Gvozdeikov, deputy foreign minister Maria Dimitrova, Defence Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov, as well as representatives of the security services, the statement said.



To date, Foreign Ministry has received no requests for evacuation. At this stage, there was no need to convene the Cabinet security council, it said.

There was condemnation from the GERB-UDF and We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria coalitions, with GERB-UDF leader Boiko Borissov saying: “I strongly condemn the audacious missile and drone attack that Iran launched against Israel last night” and WCC-DB calling the attack “irresponsible and unjustified, dangerous for peace and security in the entire region”.

