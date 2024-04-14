Iran’s attack on Israel: EU foreign ministers to hold special meeting

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on X (twitter.com) on April 14 that he had called a special video tele-conference meeting of EU foreign ministers for Tuesday, following Iran’s overnight drone and missile attack on Israel.

Iran launched the attack on the night of April 13, the first time it has targeted Israel directly from its own soil, as the BBC reports.

Israel says the vast majority of more than 300 drones and missiles launched by Iran were intercepted overnight. Israel’s war cabinet was meeting on the afternoon on April 14 to decide its response.

Borrell said: “Our objective is to contribute to de-escalation and security of the region”.

“The EU strongly condemns the unacceptable Iranian attack against Israel. This is an unprecedented escalation and a grave threat to regional security,” he said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: :I strongly condemn Iran‘s blatant and unjustifiable attack on Israel.

“And I call on Iran and its proxies to immediately cease these attacks. All actors must now refrain from further escalation and work to restore stability in the region,” Von der Leyen said.

(Photo: Sebastien Bertrand)