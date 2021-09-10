Covid-19: Romania tightens rules for arrivals from Bulgaria as of September 12

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Romania has reclassified Bulgaria as a Covid-19 red zone as of September 12, meaning that arrivals are subject to a 14-day quarantine, though there are exceptions.

Those exempted from quarantine include those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, provided that they completed the vaccination cycle at least 10 days before entering Romania.

This must be proven by an EU Digital Covid certificate or a document issued by the health authority in the language of the country concerned and in English.

Also exempted are those presenting a negative PCR test for Covid-19 done up to 72 hours before boarding the vehicle, in the case of public transport, or entering Romania, in the case of those travelling in private vehicles.

The negative PCR test must be proven by an EU Digital Covid Certificate or the relevant document in the language of the country where it was done and in English.

However, in the event of a negative PCR test, those arriving may stay in Romania for no more than three days.

Another exemption is for those who can prove, with an EU Digital Covid Certificate or certificate of a PCR test, that they tested positive in the past 180 days, and at least 14 days have elapsed since the date of confirmation infection at the time of entry into Romania.

Children up to the age of six inclusive are not subject to the quarantine requirement and do not need to be tested.

There is also an exemption for those in transit through Romania, provided that they leave the country within 24 hours.

Romania previously reclassified Bulgaria as a Covid-19 yellow zone as of August 29.

(Photo: CameliaTWU/flickr.com)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!