Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Green corridors and vaccination points this weekend

Sofia municipality and other places in Bulgaria have announced details of Covid-19 vaccination points that will open on the weekend of September 11 and 12.

In Sofia, there will be eight “green corridors”, organised by the municipality and the capital city’s regional health inspectorate. They will offer all EU-approved vaccines against Covid-19.

From 1pm to 6pm, there will be vaccination points at five shopping malls: Paradise Mall, Ring Mall, Serdica Mall, Bulgaria Mall and The Mall in Tsaridgradsko Chaussee.

A “green corridor” will be open at the cultural centre in the park near the lake in the Druzhba residential area from 9am to 4pm.

On Sunday, there will be a vaccination point at the Assen Zlatarov cultural centre in the Hristo Botev quarter, from 9am to 4pm.

There will be an immunisation point at the diagnostic consulting centre at 17 Ivan Boichev Street in the Lyulin residential area on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

On weekdays, the public have the opportunity to be vaccinated at Sofia’s diagnostic consulting centres and at the National Palace of Culture, NDK, metro underground railway station.

On September 13 and 14, there will be an immunisation point from 11am to 6pm on the campus of New Bulgarian University.

In Plovdiv, on September 11 and 12, there will be a vaccination point at the Metro store at 135 Sankt Peterburg Boulevard from 10am to 6pm.

In Varna, on September 11 and 12, there will be a vaccination point at the entrance of the Metro store from 10am to 6pm.

In Bourgas, on September 11 and 12, there will be a vaccination point at the Metro store from 10am to 6pm.

In Pleven, on September 11 and 12, there will be vaccination point, open from 8am to noon, in front of the mausoleum on Vuzrazhdane Square.

In Blagoevgrad, there will be a vaccination point in the parking area of the Metro store, on September 11 from 1pm to 6pm and on September 12 from 10am to 4pm.

In Veliko Turnovo, there will be a vaccination point on September 11 at the Metro store from 10am to 2pm.

In Vratsa district, on September 11, mobile teams will offer immunisations at the municipal market in Krivodol and the village of Butan, from 8am to noon. On September 12, mobile teams will offer immunisations at the municipal market in the village of Krushovitsa from 8am to noon.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

