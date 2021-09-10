Covid-19: Bulgaria adds Serbia to red list of countries with travel restrictions

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov issued on September 10 an order amending the list of foreign countries classified respectively as red, orange or green zones according to their Covid-19 situations. The changes take effect as of September 15.

Added to the list of red zone countries are Serbia, Palestine, Suriname and Grenada. Denmark, Italy, Spain and Malta are reclassified from orange to green zones.

The Bulgarian Health Ministry’s current criteria for classifying a country as a Covid-19 red, orange or green zone may be found in English here (that older order’s list of countries is now out of date). These classifications determine the rules for entry to Bulgaria.

The same order establishes a list of countries whose Covid-19 vaccination, testing and disease certificates are considered equivalent to the EU Digital Covid certificate. The list includes North Macedonia, San Marino, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and Vatican City State (only in respect of issued vaccination certificates).

The full list of green zone countries is Austria, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Finland, Norway, Vatican City State, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Romania, Denmark, Italy, Spain and Malta.

Countries listed neither as red or green zones are regarded as orange zones.

Red zone countries are India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar (Burma), Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, South Africa, Botswana, Tanzania, Seychelles, Namibia, Zambia, Oman, Malaysia, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Colombia, Chile, Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru, Suriname, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Fiji, Georgia, Israel, Eswatini, Iran, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, the United States, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Ireland, Serbia, Palestine and Grenada.

