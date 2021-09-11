Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 72 deaths, 1626 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Seventy-two people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 19 459, according to the September 11 report by the unified information portal.

Of 23 361 tests in the past day, 1626 – about 6.96 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 469 926 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 36 907 are active. The number of active cases increased by 327 in the past day.

The report said that 1224 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 413 560.

There are 4448 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, a decrease of 52 in the past day, with 377 in intensive care, a decrease of one.

Thirty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 058.



So far, 2 402 957 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 11 037 in the past day.

The report said that 1 232 840 people in Bulgaria had completed the vaccination cycle, including 7676 in the past day.

(Archive photo: Sofia municipality)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!