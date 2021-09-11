Bulgaria on 20th anniversary of 9/11: ‘Committed to fighting terrorism’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



In a statement marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said: “We stay united with our Allies and partners and remain committed to fighting terrorism with determination and resolve”.

“We observe a respectful moment of silence to pay tribute to the victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon, and Flight 93,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“We tread carefully since words can barely begin to describe the sheer magnitude of this tragedy and the overwhelming loss of life; the pain and suffering of the survivors; the courage of the ones who put themselves in harm’s way; the thousands of 9/11 families that mustered the strength to carry on in honour of their loved ones lost.”

“Today is a sombre reminder to us all – of our responsibility to remember; of our duty to uphold our values and to protect our ideals in selfless unity and solidarity. We stay united with our Allies and partners and remain committed to fighting terrorism with determination and resolve,” the statement said.

At the City Library in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia, there is an exhibition entitled “September 11 2001 – The Day That Changed the World”.

Open until September 15, the exhibition presents the authentic personal stories of Americans and foreigners who survived the attacks.

The exhibition includes 14 panels with archival photos and images of artifacts from the permanent collection of the National Memorial and Museum on September 11 in New York, which was opened on September 11 2011 on the site of the two destroyed twin towers.

(Photo: flickr/Michael Foran)

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!