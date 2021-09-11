Bulgaria’s President: Parliamentary and presidential elections will be ‘2 in 1’ on November 14

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s President Roumen Radev said on September 11 that he would dissolve the current National Assembly as soon as possible and early parliamentary elections would be held on November 14, the date already set by Parliament as that for the 2021 presidential elections.

Radev said that “two-in-one” elections would save treasury costs and voters’ time, according to a report by Bulgarian National Television.

“I will dissolve the National Assembly as soon as possible in accordance with the procedure and requirements of the constitution,” he said.

Radev made the statement after Parliament approved at second reading, at a marathon sitting that ended just before 2am on September 11, amendments to the 2021 Budget legislation.

He repeatedly had insisted that he wanted this and other key legislation approved by the current Parliament before dissolving it.

The November 14 parliamentary elections would be Bulgaria’s third election of a legislature in 2021.

The April regular elections did not result in a government being elected, and nor did the July early elections.

Radev will be seeking a second term in office in the November presidential elections.

According to Article 93 of Bulgaria’s constitution, to win a first-round victory in a presidential election, a candidate must win more than 50 per cent of the valid votes, and voter turnout must be above 50 per cent.

If no one wins a first-round victory, a second round must be held within seven days between the top two candidates. At the second round, the winner will be the candidate who wins the majority of the vote.

(Photo of Radev: president.bg)

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!