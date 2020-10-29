Covid-19 in Bulgaria: A few faces of the dead

Share this: Facebook

Recently, I was in the company of two British acquaintances. One said to the other: “I mean, do you actually know anyone who’s got it?”

I kept silent. Because I do, on three continents. Friends in London, friends in Bulgaria. A niece and her husband in Australia. People in Johannesburg.

In May on The Sofia Globe’s Patreon page, I wrote an article with the headline “The tragedy of a faceless death”. In part, an argument that few would really grasp reality without being able to put a human face to it.

It is now some months later. The figures rise to an extent that, in The Sofia Globe’s reporting about Bulgaria, I frequently check them twice before our stories go live. As to reality, I, an insomniac for decades, have personal experience of the reality of sleeplessness and anxiety as we await those negative PCR tests, the all-clear, the hope of young life continuing as it should.

