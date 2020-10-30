Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 28 more deaths, active cases rise to 27 230

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Twenty-eight people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 1225, according to the October 30 daily report by the national information system.

Of the 28, a total of 14 did not have concomitant diseases. Those without concomitant diseases ranged from a 27-year-old man to an 87-year-old man.

A total of 2689 cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, after 11 376 PCR tests were done.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, most were in the city of Sofia, 1048, followed by the district of Plovdiv, 268, and the district of Varna, 160.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 123, Bourgas 113, Veliko Turnovo 19, Vidin seven, Vratsa 56, Gabrovo 58, Dobrich 18, Kurdzhali 32, Kyustendil 13, Lovech 12, Montana 35, Pazardzhik 51, Pernik 45, Pleven 26, Razgrad 57, Rousse 131, Silistra 16, Sliven 29, Smolyan 23, Sofia district 58, Stara Zagora 112, Turgovishte 50, Haskovo 54, Shoumen 71 and Yambol four.

To date, 48 150 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered and the active cases.

The number of active cases has risen in the past 24 hours by 2125 to a total of 27 230.

A total of 536 people in Bulgaria have recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 19 695.

There are 2376 patients in hospital, 60 more than as at the previous daily report. A total of 167 are in intensive care, five more than the previous day.

Eighty-two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 2169 to date.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!