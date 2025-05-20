Bulgarian military vehicles on the move ahead of planned exercises

Movement of Bulgarian military personnel and equipment on national roads and railways began on May 20, ahead of the exercises under the umbrella of “Bulgarian Defender – 25”, the Defence Ministry said.

The movement involves garrisons in various parts of Bulgaria to the Koren training ground.

Military personnel and equipment will move from permanent bases in the cities of Sofia, Karlovo, Kazanluk, Sliven, Chirpan, Belene, Assenovgrad and Plovdiv to the Koren training ground.



The transportation of participants will be most intensive on May 25, 26, 27 and 30 and June 6 2025, the Defence Ministry said.

(Photo: Defence Ministry)