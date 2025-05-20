The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgarian military vehicles on the move ahead of planned exercises

The Sofia Globe staff

Movement of Bulgarian military personnel and equipment on national roads and railways began on May 20, ahead of the exercises under the umbrella of “Bulgarian Defender – 25”, the Defence Ministry said.

The movement involves garrisons in various parts of Bulgaria to the Koren training ground.

Military personnel and equipment will move from permanent bases in the cities of Sofia, Karlovo, Kazanluk, Sliven, Chirpan, Belene, Assenovgrad and Plovdiv to the Koren training ground.

The transportation of participants will be most intensive on May 25, 26, 27 and 30 and June 6 2025, the Defence Ministry said.

(Photo: Defence Ministry)

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Omicron strain found in all 74 samples – NCIPD

The Sofia Globe staff

8000 refugees in Bulgaria, to reach 11 000 by end of the year – Interior Ministry

Independent Balkan News Agency

Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 38 deaths, 825 fewer active cases

The Sofia Globe staff