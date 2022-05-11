Bulgaria eliminated in 2022 Eurovision Song Contest semi-final

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian rock group Intelligent Music Project and their number Intention were eliminated in the first semi-final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, held on May 10 at the PalaOlimpico arena in the Italian city of Turin.

Bulgaria was one of 17 countries participating in the first semi-final and was one of seven eliminated, with 10 going on to the final. A further 10 will be chosen in the second semi-final on May 12, with the 20 contestants from the two semi-finals being joined by performers from the “Big Five” to compete in the finals at ParaOlimpico at 10pm EET on May 14.

Since its debut in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 in Kyiv, Bulgaria has gone on the final five times, reaching the top five on three occasions.

Of the 13 times Bulgaria previously participated in Eurovision – having skipped some years – its best performance was placing second in 2017.

Bulgaria’s elimination in the 2022 song contest is the ninth time it has failed to reach the final.

Aggregates of bets on the outcome of the 2022 Eurovision show Ukraine, with Kalush Orchestra’s Stefania, as the favourite to win. Ukraine previously won Eurovision twice, in 2004 and 2016.

At the close of their number, one of the Ukrainian performers shouted to the audience “Thank you for supporting Ukraine!” in a message that may refer to more than the song contest.

Forty countries are participating in Eurovision 2022. Initially 41 were to take part, but Russia was expelled from the contest because of its war on Ukraine.

(Photo: provided)

