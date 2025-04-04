Exhibition ‘Israel in Sapphire and Gold: A Tale of Two Cities’ at Sofia’s Sredets Gallery

An exhibition entitled “Israel in Sapphire and Gold: A Tale of Two Cities” by Israeli artist Zoe Sever, will be on display from April 23 at the Ministry of Culture’s Sredets Gallery in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia.

The exhibition, organised to mark the 35th anniversary of the renewal of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Israel, will offer the audience an opportunity to experience the art of internationally recognised artist Sever, through the presentation of 20 of her deeply moving works.

Her unique style captures the spirit, landscapes, and cultural richness of Israel. A more detailed visualization of her work can be found on her website: https://zoesever.com.

Sever was born in 1974 in Lviv, Ukraine, and since 1990 has lived and worked in Israel.

She graduated from the prestigious Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design.

Since 2012, Sever has been presenting her works professionally and has held exhibitions around the world. Her artworks can be found in museums, galleries, and private collections in Israel, the US, Canada, Australia, Spain, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, and others.