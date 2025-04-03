First vote of no confidence in Bulgaria’s Zhelyazkov Cabinet defeated

Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted by a large majority on April 3 to reject a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov’s coalition Cabinet.

The vote was tabled by pro-Russian party Vuzrazhdane with the backing of two populist-nationalist parties, Mech and Velichie, on the grounds of supposed failures in the foreign policy of the Bulgarian government, that took office on January 16.

In the 240-seat National Assembly, 204 MPs voted – 150 against and 54 in favour.

The votes against came from the parliamentary groups in the ruling majority and that voted the government into office – Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF (66), the Bulgarian Socialist Party – United Left (19), the Ahmed Dogan loyalists of the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (19) and populist ITN (17), while Delyan Peevski’s Movement for Rights and Freedoms – New Beginning group, not formally part of the ruling majority, also voted against (29).

No MP from Parliament’s second-largest group, the reformist We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria, cast a vote either for or against. WCC-DB plans its own vote of no confidence, but only after it is confirmed that Bulgaria is to be admitted to the euro zone. A decision by European institutions on euro zone accession is possible in mid-year.

The only groups to vote in favour were those that tabled it – Vuzrazhdane (33), Mech (11) and Velichie (10).

After voting concluded, Speaker of the National Assembly Natalia Kiselova issued a reminder that in terms of the rules, another motion of no confidence may be tabled no earlier than six months from now. To be approved, a vote of no confidence in a Bulgarian government requires a simple majority – 121 votes or more.

Voting was preceded by a four-hour debate on April 2, and by a melodrama as to whether or not the Dogan loyalists would continue to support the government, given their objection that Peevski effectively is running the ruling majority. However, they decided to continue their support.

After the conclusion of the April 3 vote, Zhelyazkov – who attended the proceedings along with members of his Cabinet – rose to express thanks: “With this, you supported Bulgaria’s European perspective and Bulgaria’s perspective for democratic development – the kind that the majority of society desires”.

