Market Links poll: GERB-UDF 23.1%, WCC-Democratic Bulgaria 14.8%

Were Bulgaria to hold parliamentary elections now, Boiko Borissov’s centre-right GERB-UDF coalition would have 23.1 per cent support among those who would vote and the reformist We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria coalition 14.8 per cent, according to a poll by the Market Links agency, the results of which were released on April 3.

In third place is Delyan Peevski’s Movement for Rights and Freedoms – New Beginning, with 11.2 per cent, narrowly ahead of pro-Russian party Vuzrazhdane, 11 per cent.

In fifth place is the Ahmed Dogan loyalist group, the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms, 6.5 per cent, followed by the Bulgarian Socialist Party – United Left coalition, six per cent, populist party ITN 4.5 per cent, and two populist nationalist parties – Mech and Velichie, both with 4.4 per cent, according to the Market Links poll.

Market Links’s Dobromir Zhivkov told bTV: “All institutions suffer from a low level of trust. The basic trust we have in institutions is dangerously low”.

The National Assembly has a disapproval rating of 66 per cent and an approval rating of 12 per cent, the government a disapproval rating of 46 per cent and an approval rating of 22 per cent, the Constitutional Court a disapproval rating of 49 per cent and an approval rating of 19 per cent and the Central Electoral Commission a disapproval rating of 49 per cent and an approval rating of 10 per cent.

President Roumen Radev has an approval rating of 45 per cent and a disapproval rating of 30 per cent.

Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov has a disapproval rating of 44 per cent and an approval rating of 25 per cent.

The figure with the largest drop in approval rating is National Assembly Speaker Natalia Kiselova, whose approval rating has fallen from 31 per cent to 24 per cent in a month.

Borissov’s disapproval rating is 60 per cent and his approval rating 23 per cent.

The political leader with the highest disapproval rating is Magnitsky Act-sanctioned Peevski, who has a disapproval rating of 77 per cent and an approval rating of 10 per cent, narrowly higher than WCC-DB co-leader Kiril Petkov, who has a disapproval rating of 76 per cent and an approval rating of 10 per cent.

The poll was funded and carried out jointly by bTV and Market Links. It was done among 1004 individuals over 18 years of age across Bulgaria between March 22 and 30 2025, using the methods of direct personal interview and online polling.

(Photo: parliament.bg)

