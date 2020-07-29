Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 4750 active cases, eight more deaths

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has risen by 61 in the past 24 hours to a total of 4750, according to data posted on July 29 by the national information system.

There are 250 newly-diagnosed cases, after 5303 PCR tests were done in the past day.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 22, Bourgas eight, Varna 21, Veliko Turnovo nine, Gabrovo nine, Dobrich 18, Kurdzhali one, Kyustendil nine, Pazardzhik nine, Pernik nine, Pleven five, Plovdiv 24, Razgrad three, Rousse five, Silistra five, Sliven five, Smolyan three, Sofia district 13, Sofia city 55, Stara Zagora 11, Haskovo three, Shoumen one and Yambol two.



A total of 10 871 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria to date.

The number of people who have recovered has risen by 181 in the past 24 hours to a total of 5766.

There arre 699 patients in hospital, 40 in intensive care.



The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has risen by 20 in the past day to a total of 638.



The death toll has risen by eight to a total of 355.



Those who died were an 80-year-old man with chronic kidney disease, an 82-year-old woman with heart, chronic kidney and neurological disease, a 59-year-old woman with diabetes and heart disease, an 80-year-old man who had no concomitant disease, a 67-year-old man with diabetes, chronic lung and heart disease, a 73-year-old man with cancer, an 82-year-old man with heart, chronic kidney and lung disease and a 74-year-old man with oncological, cardiac and chronic lung disease.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

