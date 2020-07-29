EC secures EU countries’ access to Remdesivir for treatment of Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission said that it signed a contract on July 28 with pharmaceutical company Gilead to secure treatment doses of Veklury, the brand name for Remdesivir.

As from early August onwards, and in order to meet immediate needs, batches of Veklury will be made available to EU countries and the UK, with the co-ordination and support of the Commission.

The Commission’s Emergency Support Instrument will finance the contract, worth a total of 63 million euro.

This will ensure the treatment of approximately 30 000 patients presenting severe Covid-19 symptoms.

“This will help to cover the current needs over the next few months, while ensuring a fair distribution at EU level, based on an allocation key, taking into account the advice from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control,” the Commission said.

The Commission said that it is now also preparing a joint procurement for further supplies of the medicine, expected to cover additional needs and supplies as from October onwards.

Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “In recent weeks, the Commission has been working tirelessly with Gilead to reach an agreement to ensure that stocks of the first treatment authorised against Covid-19 are delivered to the EU.

“A contract has been signed yesterday, less than a month after the authorisation of Remdesivir, which will allow the delivery of treatments from early August for thousands of patients,” she said.

“The Commission is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to secure access to safe and efficient treatments, and is supporting the development of vaccines against coronavirus. Yesterday’s agreement is another important step forward in our fight to overcome this disease,” Kyriakides said.

