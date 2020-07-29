Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Health Minister says will provide 2M vaccines

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Cabinet has given authority to the Ministry of Health, subject to ratification by Parliament, so that the country can active participate in the EU procurement for vaccines needed throughout the bloc, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said in an interview with Bulgarian National Television on July 29.

It is envisaged, when these become available, to be able to provide two million vaccines for Bulgarian citizens, with the most vulnerable groups as the priority.

This included people older than 65, people who have chronic diseases and are in the risk group for coronavirus infection, as well as medical professionals and staff, especially those on the front line and are in direct danger while treating patients, Angelov said.

“I would like to emphasise that once this vaccine is available and provided, vaccination will be absolutely voluntary.

“We will give an opportunity to every Bulgarian citizen who needs it, who decides that he wants to get this vaccine, he will have this opportunity. The vaccine will not be obligatory,” he said.

(Photo of Angelov: government.bg)

