Bulgaria to offer ‘incentives’ for graduates to return to country

Bulgaria is to provide a platform that will provide an opportunity for people with higher education who want to pursue a professional career in Bulgaria to apply for financial packages, the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy said.

The EURES platform, which will be available on the Employment Agency’s website, will start operating from April 1 2020, Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Policy Zornitsa Rusinova told a career forum in Vienna.

The ministry said that the platform would provide easy access to information about the Bulgarian labour market, public services and real estate prices.

Everyone who applies for financial support will be able to choose between different types of services, and the ceiling of support can reach up to 1200 leva (about 600 euro), the ministry said.

The basic requirement is that the applicant starts working in Bulgaria, having spent at least the previous six months in another country.

Support will include the provision of funds to cover rent for up to one year if the applicant starts work in a place where he or she does not own a dwelling.

If the child of the family is not admitted to a day nursery or kindergarten, he or she will be provided with a babysitter employed via the Labour Bureau.

If a family member does not speak Bulgarian or needs additional qualification, he or she will receive a voucher for a language course or additional qualification.

If the job is in a city with an average wage that is below the national average, within one year the applicant will be able to receive half the minimum wage in addition to his or her basic salary.

“It is important for us to stimulate not only large companies and investors, but also small companies outside Sofia,” Rusinova said.

Bulgarian ambassador to Austria Ivan Sirakov said that 10 per cent of the Bulgarians who had attended the previous career forum in 2019 had already started work in Bulgaria. He said that the high attendance showed the interest in the forum.

“Every Bulgarian we can reach and convince him that it is worth returning to work for Bulgaria and in Bulgaria is a success,” Sirakov said.

(Photo: Abdulhamid AlFadhly/freeimages.com)

